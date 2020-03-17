Law enforcement agencies, fire officials modify operational procedures due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Given concerns about the coronavirus, Columbia Police and Fire, along with Lexington and Richland County sheriffs’ departments have updated protocols to protect and assist the public.
"I feel like they are common sense, prudent, measured responsible steps to take," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.
Both the Columbia Police and Fire departments will limit in-person interaction at home base. For Columbia Police, the lobby at headquarters, along with region stations, are closed to the public. Columbia fire stations eliminated public access in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"Any steps we can take to protect our staff and allows us to maintain a service delivery standard that our citizens expect," Chief Holbrook said.
Chief Holbrook estimates hundreds of people enter the lobby at headquarters daily to pick up and file reports. Columbia Police intends to take more reports from over the phone when it's appropriate.
"A lot of our reports are already done by phone and online," Chief Holbrook said. "We already had steps in place. We are just emphasizing those steps."
Meetings with detectives and other appointments will still take place at headquarters or region stations. Again, they're limiting general walk-ups when possible. Other precautions within each station are in place to adhere to social distancing.
"We're always going to be there for in-progress and emergency calls," Chief Holbrook added. "For the non-emergency, the calls that would call on a report to be made, if we can handle that over the phone, we will try to do that."
Holbrook added if a citizen still requests police presence after a non-emergency report is received, they will send police.
Some contact, though, when responding to a situation, will be unavoidable.
"We're doing our part to maintain a healthy staff so we can provide that level of service our citizens expect," said Chief Holbrook. "Anytime we put somebody in the car, moving them from one point to another, we're requiring all officers to decontaminate that car before it moves back into service."
"The takeaway for the public is a lot of this is the standard operating procedure for us. The greatest takeaway is, 100 percent, we were always going to be there. We will come when you call and handle business the way you'd expect."
Limiting in-person visits to stations and headquarters is to main change in operating procedures. Also, 911 operators will ask additional questions, such as recent travel and current symptoms, to safely and properly address each call.
"We're in the business there's going to be close-quarter interaction, we know that," added Chief Holbrook. "Those are the risks we take. We understand that. That's why it's really important we do everything we can to take care of our officers. It's important for them to stay healthy to be able to take care of our citizens and their families.
Columbia Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have increased their staff sizes with the addition of school resource officers and court officers into the fold.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stressed nothing will change in terms of how they respond to in-progress situations and emergency calls. Unlike Columbia Police, Lexington County will still permit citizens to enter the lobby. However, access beyond that will be limited. The department will also stagger its staff to be able to serve the public better.
"Check on your neighbors," added Sheriff Koon. "Check on the people that we know that can't get out and about. Make runs to get supplies. We've seen that time and time they've answered the call. We know our citizens care about each other. Just be on the lookout that's out of place, and don't hesitate to call us if you need us."
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins shares similar sentiments as both Sheriff Koon and Chief Holbrook. Columbia Fire will remain as responsive as ever in serving the public.
