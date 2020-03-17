Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A person who attended a LEGO convention in North Carolina earlier this month has tested positive for the coronavirus. That has prompted county health officials to urge others who attended to call an information line to see if they may have been exposed to the virus. The News & Observer reports that Wake County officials said Sunday that the person who attended the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention on March 8 at the Raleigh Convention Center had symptoms of the virus while at the convention and has now tested positive. Wake County is asking anyone who was at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to call the COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.