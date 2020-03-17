Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Cooper seeks business aid, food help for day-care children
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has asked the federal government’s small business agency to declare an emergency because of the coronavirus so merchants and firms can access low-interest loans. Cooper’s request to the Small Business Administration announced Monday comes as the state enters the first full week of banned large gatherings and closed public schools statewide. Cooper issued an executive order Saturday that closed public schools at least through March 30 and made violations of assemblies of more than 100 people a misdemeanor. The state Department of Health and Human Services counted 33 people from North Carolina testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
AP-US-FAMILY-DEAD-NORTH-CAROLINA
Sheriff: North Carolina man kills 6 relatives and himself
PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County. Agency spokeswoman Lt. Sara Pack said evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself. Ray was found among the dead. Authorities said they're still investigating a possible motive. Moncure is a community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN KILLED
Man shot, killed in confrontation with North Carolina police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed after a confrontation with police at an apartment complex. The High Point Enterprise reports the shooting culminated a period of calls and disturbances at a residence in High Point that started on Saturday night. According to police, officers responding to a 911 call found a bullet hole in the front door of a residence. After trying to talk the man out of the residence, police said officers forced the door open and encountered a man with a gun. After ignoring commands to drop his weapon, one officer fired and hit the man, who died at the scene.
POLICE CHASE-CHURCH
Man trying to elude police crashes SUV into church
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say led officers on a 30-mile chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed his vehicle into a church. The Gaston Gazette reports officers were trying to stop 22-year-old Dytalion Ny’Quan Degraffenreid late Sunday night for speeding, but he led police on a chase from Bessemer City to Charlotte. According to police, Degraffenreid tried to turn into a church parking lot but instead drove down an embankment, and a passenger inside the SUV fled. Police said Degraffenreid backed the SUV into a Bessemer City patrol car before crashing into a church after failing to make a turn. Degraffenreid is jailed on multiple charges under a $50,000 bond.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISTILLERIES-HAND SANITIZER
Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak. Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients. A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.
82ND AIRBORNE-COLOMBIA
Paratrooper exercise is all about preparation - and the jump
TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (AP) — Recently, 75 paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division completed a weeklong training exercise with Colombian forces. The Associated Press had rare access. The division's based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and is known for lightning-fast deployment, including recent mobilization to the Mideast, amid tensions with Iran. On this exercise, even seasoned soldiers said they were nervous, as with all jumps. Soldiers mapped out plans, then completed jumps from a plane and simulated securing an air base. The Colombian and American troops can now wear each other's jump wings. Soldiers say they've bonded; leaders say it's key for regional strategy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
LEGO convention participant tests positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A person who attended a LEGO convention in North Carolina earlier this month has tested positive for the coronavirus. That has prompted county health officials to urge others who attended to call an information line to see if they may have been exposed to the virus. The News & Observer reports that Wake County officials said Sunday that the person who attended the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention on March 8 at the Raleigh Convention Center had symptoms of the virus while at the convention and has now tested positive. Wake County is asking anyone who was at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to call the COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.
SUNSHINE WEEK-NORTH CAROLINA
Media project shows inconsistent tracking of sealed warrants
When North Carolina courts issue warrants to search homes or private property during criminal investigations, records of that process are supposed to be public with rare exceptions. But an examination by a dozen North Carolina news outlets found state courts typically don’t track how often they keep these records secret. And although they contend that sealing search warrants is uncommon, many clerks, district attorneys and judges can’t say how often it happens. The project coincided with Sunshine Week, a national celebration of open government and transparency. Journalists requested records and surveyed court officials in 30 counties and found inconsistent approaches to sealing search warrants.