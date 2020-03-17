First Alert Forecast: More Sun and Much Warmer Temps On The Way

By Tim Miller | March 17, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 5:38 AM

Big Warm-Up On The Way

Tim Miller's Tuesday March 17 morning forecast

Clouds and a areas of showers this morning. A little warmer than yesterday with Highs in the 60s. Winds start to turn to the Southwest by Wednesday, we’ll start to see a warm up with Highs in the 70s, however by Thursday and Friday, we’ll be pushing the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front move into the state by the weekend…cooler temperatures and areas of showers Saturday through early next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Wedge like conditions continue today with clouds, cool temperatures and a few showers

- Warmer Wednesday with Highs in the 70s. 80s arrive by Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with areas of showers this morning. Some sun by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Rain chance 50%

Tonight: Cloudy, Lows middle 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers by afternoon, warmer. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 20%

Thursday: Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs lower 80s

