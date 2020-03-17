Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping day to senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dollar General announced plans Monday to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.
Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide the at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods, according to a news release.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open, company officials said.
Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current closing times to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves, as well as for their own health and well-being. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.
