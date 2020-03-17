Coronavirus pandemic causes temporary closure of S.C. State Museum

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 17, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 12:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum will temporarily close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

While the museum will be closed to the public, staffers will be on-site to help provide patrons with educational content using its website and social media outlets.

Officials have also confirmed that all upcoming museum programs, events, and rentals through April 5 have been canceled.

Recently, the EdVenture Children’s Museums also announced temporary closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

