Coronavirus pandemic causes temporary closure of S.C. State Museum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum will temporarily close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
While the museum will be closed to the public, staffers will be on-site to help provide patrons with educational content using its website and social media outlets.
Officials have also confirmed that all upcoming museum programs, events, and rentals through April 5 have been canceled.
Recently, the EdVenture Children’s Museums also announced temporary closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
