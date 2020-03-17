All EdVenture locations to close starting Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with EdVenture announced that all of their locations across the state will now be closed.
The decision closes EdVenture museums in Columbia, Hartsville, and Myrtle Beach.
“This has been a very difficult decision but one we feel is in the best interest of public health,” officials said in a statement.
Despite the closings, EdVenture plans to provide educational activities on its website and using social media.
Officials said each museum will also be rigorously and thoroughly cleaned while they are closed.
