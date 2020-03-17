Able SC releases program for students with disabilities amid outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Able SC has released a new program that allows students with disabilities to connect with one another and learn practical life skills online.
This program comes as a response to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent school closings in the state.
For the next two weeks, any and all students with disabilities in South Carolina can join these free, online classes that cover topics such as time management from home, fact-checking news, managing stress, self-advocacy at the doctor’s office and more.
“This is a great opportunity for students to interact with their peers and manage their stress during a time when they are all likely either bored at home or stressed about the outbreak,” Paige Maxwell, director of youth transition programs at Able SC, said.
“It’s our job to be there for the youth that we serve, regardless of whether or not school is in session. That’s why we have adapted quickly so that they can continue learning and interacting safely while the schools are closed.”
Registration is open and required through this form.
Students with disabilities who are looking for assistance in planning their futures, finding jobs or learning to live independently can find more information at www.able-sc.org.
