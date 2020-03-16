Verizon confirms employee at S.C. call center tested positive for coronavirus

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Verizon Wireless call center in Kershaw County has closed until further notice because an employee who works there tested positive for coronavirus, company officials confirmed.
Officials said they immediately closed the facility on Spears Creek Church Road in Elgin in order to clean it.
The company said it is assisting the employee who tested positive and others who may have come into contact with that person.
On Verizon’s website, in its career section, it describes the call center in the following way:
“The Columbia call center has open seating with a mix of workspaces and offices. Many employees take advantage of mobile seating arrangement by sitting in a different seat daily or weekly.”
There’s also a fitness center at the facility.
Verizon sent the following email to its employees who work at the call center:
"As a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of our employees and community, the Verizon facility at 501 Spears Creek Church Road Elgin, SC has been closed for deep cleaning, effective immediately.
"The reason we are closing the facility is that an employee in this location has tested positive for COVID-19. That person will not be returning to the workplace until they are fully recovered, but they are safe and receiving care. We will be contacting those employees who we believe were in close proximity to the employee shortly to discuss self-quarantine and work-from-home procedures.
“While the center is closed, it will be thoroughly cleaned. All areas are being sanitized, including desks, door handles, and common areas. The building will remain closed until further notice. Do not return to the workplace until you are notified to do so. During this period there will be no disruption to your compensation and benefits. If you have questions, please contact your supervisor.”
