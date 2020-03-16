TransEnterix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) on Monday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.
The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $688,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $154.2 million, or $8.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.5 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 36 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $30.30.
_____
