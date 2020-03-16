Teacher at Midlands high school charged for inappropriately touching student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher employed at W.J. Keenan High School was recently arrested and charged for inappropriately touching a 16-year-old student, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the sheriff’s department, 61-year-old William Carson has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.
Officials said the 16-year-old girl reported that she told Carson that she didn’t feel well and her stomach hurt. She told authorities Carson asked her to come to his room where he touched her and put his hand down her pants.
The girl later reported the incident to a teacher and the school resource officer.
Carson was arrested on March 14 and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
