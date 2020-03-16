SCHSL suspends spring sports through April 5 due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the South Carolina High School League announced the suspension of all spring sports through April 5.
The decision was made one day after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina public schools to close until the end of March.
During the suspension, athletic programs will not be allowed to compete, practice, hold workouts, or hold open-season skill development sessions.
"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule," SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement.
The SCHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to meet again on April 2 to review the spring sports schedule and the status of COVID-19.
