SCDMV temporarily restricting access to branch offices; road test by appointment only

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily restricting access to their branch offices to only those who are processing a transaction.
The decision comes amidst growing concerns about the coronavirus.
Starting today, customers much make an appointment to complete a road test. Walk-in test will no longer be conducted.
The DMV says they are working diligently to expand the available appointment times.
Appointments can be scheduled online here. Several other transactions can also be complete online.
County tours have been suspended as well. The remaining mobile unit deployments will be rescheduled for future dates.
