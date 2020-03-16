Prisma Health to offer limited drive-thru coronavirus testing in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Monday, March 16, Prisma Health will offer drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
This will be available for a limited number of people in Columbia and Greenville.
The limited testing will be available ONLY for patients with an electronic order from a Prisma Health provider or from a Prisma Virtual Visit. Paper orders from doctors will not be accepted, Prisma said.
In Columbia, patients sent from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) can also be tested.
People without an order from a doctor will not be tested.
To be tested, patients must have the electronic order from a provider mentioned above, and an official form of ID.
Those in Columbia getting tested must have an appointment.
COLUMBIA TESTING
- Drive-thru is outside Prisma Health Richland Hospital North Portal, near the Emergency Department.
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
GREENVILLE TESTING
- Drive-thru is on Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Medical Campus on the lower level of the South Parking Deck.
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The way drive-thru testing works, patients arrive and remain in their cars while a health care provider collects a sample. Those samples are sent to DHEC and the patient’s care provider will give them the result.
Patients who use drive-thru testing may not get results for four to seven days due to a backlog of tests at labs.
People who get tested are asked to self-isolate until they hear the results of their test. If their symptoms worsen while they wait, they should contact their doctor.
Prisma is planning to add more drive-thru testing sites in the state.
To use Prisma Health’s free virtual visit -- which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility -- go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home.
For current information on home isolation and how to protect your family members from potential exposure, please review this guidance from the CDC by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.