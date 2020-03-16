Prisma Health expands restrictions on visitation at their hospitals across S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Prisma Health have announced expanded restrictions regarding visitation at campuses across the state due to coronavirus concerns.
Visitors will be asked to check in at the main entrance, other designated entrances, or at the Emergency Department. Patients will only be allowed to have one visitor at a time. Visitors will also have to answer screening questions including if they’ve ever had a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or nasal congestion.
If a visitor has any of those symptoms, they will be asked to go home until they are free of their symptoms. Visitors will also be asked if they’ve traveled outside of the country or been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Children under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit a patient on Prisma campuses without approval from a patient’s doctor.
In the Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals, parents will be the only visitors allowed to visit the patient. If both parents are absent, one designated caregiver will be allowed to visit the patient. All visitors must be ages 18 and up. Visitation from community groups will also be discontinued at the children’s hospitals until further notice.
Prisma Health is also temporarily pausing volunteer services and vendor activity on their campuses. Pharmaceutical and medical device representatives will be screened and allowed into facilities for specific functions.
Each hospital is also setting up a site for flower delivery. Prisma team members will deliver flowers to patients within the buildings.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.