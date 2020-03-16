Officials make operational changes for CPD, CFD, other essential personnel due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police and Fire Departments have made a few changes regarding how they will operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further notice, CPD regional offices will be closed to the public. Staff will assess citizen walk-ups and address those on a case-by-case basis. The lobby of CPD headquarters will also be closed to the public. Citizens will be screened or redirected by staff using the intercom and telephone at the main entrance.
CPD has reassigned all of its school resource officers, municipal court officers to help with daily police operations. Until further notice, police will be limited to emergency or in-progress calls. All non-emergency calls will be handled by phone. Those reports will be completed over the phone or online.
Police will perform property checks will be expanded to include any closed businesses or businesses with modified hours of operation. Business owners should contact the Columbia Police Department at 803-545-3500 to add your business to the property checklist.
Columbia Police has also postponed the Citizens Police Academy and all ride-alongs.
The Columbia Fire Department will be limited to medical calls of an acute nature. Firefighters will now wear additional protective gear during medical response calls.
Requested fire reports will now be emailed upon request.
Fire stations will now be limited to the public for non-emergency matters. Any visitors will be limited to the truck bays whenever possible.
The Columbia Fire Department has postponed all public demos and public safety educational events. All reading programs at schools have been canceled until further notice.
Columbia Fire has also postponed its “Fill the Boot” campaign.
All calls to 911 will be dispatched but screened to determine calls for service for citizens who may possibly be exposed to COVID-19.
Public access to the 911-Emergency Communications Center for non-emergency matters has now been restricted.
Officials have assured residents that water is safe to drink. Officials with Columbia Water said they have implemented plans to ensure the supply of clean, safe drinking water and environmental protection using effective management of the city’s wastewater.
Columbia Water has suspended in-person sales for water and sewer taps. All tap sales will now be handled by calling the Department of Engineering at 803-545-3400.
Leak repair, restoration, and sewer call response will continue on a prioritized basis. Officials said there may be a delayed response for minor issues. Employee-to-employee and employee-to public contact will also be limited as well.
Solid Waste service will continue to run on normal schedules at this time. Public Works will also continue maintenance duties, landscaping, tree trimming or pruning. However, those duties will be performed with any additional safety protocols. Shifts will also be adjusted as needed.
Employee-to-employee and employee-to public contact will also be limited as well based on appropriate CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
All afterschool programs at City of Columbia Parks have been suspended effective immediately.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Administration office will be closed to the public. All reservations and permits will be postponed or canceled until further notice.
