Midlands school districts provide free meals to students during school closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School districts in the Palmetto State will provide free meals to students during school closures, beginning March 16.
The school closures were announced Sunday afternoon by Gov. Henry McMaster in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
All schools in the state are closed through the end of March.
Below is information for school districts in the Midlands -- including the time and locations for meals, and any delivery services available.
All children under 18 years old can pick up meals, regardless of whether they attend school in Richland One. Children can go to any of the locations to get meals.
Students can pick-up breakfast from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School, 2100 Waverly Street
- Rosewood Elementary School, 3300 Rosewood Drive
- Webber Elementary School, 140 Webber School Road
- Southeast Middle School, 731 Horrell Hill Road
- St. Andrews Middle School, 1231 Bluefield Drive
- Eau Claire High School, 4800 Monticello Road
- Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard
- A.C. Flora High School, 1 Falcon Drive
Meals will also be delivered to three apartment communities:
- The Colony Apartments: Breakfast will be delivered from 8:30 to 8:50 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
- Bayberry Mews Apartments: Breakfast will be delivered from 9 to 9:20 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 1 to 1:20 p.m.
- North Pointe Estates Apartments: Breakfast will be delivered from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m.; lunch will be delivered from 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.
Students can pick-up breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites (in the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on-site):
- Bridge Creek Elementary
- Dent Middle School
- Joseph Keels Elementary
- Killian Elementary School
- Longleaf Middle School
- North Springs Elementary School
- Polo Road Elementary School
- Rice Creek Elementary School
No information yet shared. Please note students who attend school in this district can go to meal pick-up spots in other districts.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 and 18 ONLY: Students can pick up brown bag lunches, as well as breakfast for the next day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all of the district’s elementary schools:
- Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce
- Congaree Elementary, 1221 Ramblin Road, West Columbia
- Riverbank Elementary, 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia
- Saluda River Academy for the Arts, 1520 Duke Street, West Columbia
- Springdale Elementary, 361 Wattling Road, West Columbia
- Herbert A. Wood Elementary, Congaree/Wood Early Childhood Program, 737 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia
Starting Thursday, March 19 and continuing every weekday through school closures: A brown-bag lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with breakfast for the following day, at these locations:
- Airport High, 1315 Boston Avenue
- Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Boulevard
- Riverbank Elementary, 160 Cougar Drive
- Wood Elementary, 737 Pine Ridge Drive
Starting Monday, March 16 and continuing every weekday through school closures: Turner AME Church will provide a lunch and snack from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 1122 Monticello Road.
Starting on Tuesday, March 17, the district will provide meals to children via a bus route with designated stops, and also through a drive-thru line at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.
A few things to remember:
- The feeding program is free to all children under the age of 18.
- Children MUST be present in order to receive a bagged meal.
- Children will receive two bagged meals at a time (one breakfast and one lunch).
- The feeding program will only serve children on weekdays.
- The feeding program will run through at least March 31.
Meal pick-up at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School:
Families can also pick-up food at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The address is 403 South Lee Street, Leesville. Staff members will pass out the bagged meals in a drive-thru format at the front of the school. Please remember that children still need to be present in order to receive a bagged meal. Families are asked to please not exit their cars out of consideration of everyone’s health and well-being.
Bus Route Information:
A bus carrying bagged meals will make three stops each weekday at several points within the district in an effort to make food pick-up more accessible for families. Out of consideration for everyone’s health and well-being, we ask that only one family at a time approach the bus.
Please see the bus schedule below for meal pick-up locations and times:
- 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Lexington Fire Station #27 (5321 Fairview Road, Batesburg)
- 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. - Enmarket Convenience Store (3860 Highway 378, Leesville)
- 1:05 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. - Old Hardee’s Parking Lot (502 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)
Meals are available in the front offices of Frances Mack Intermediate School, the Early Childhood Center, and Swansea High Freshman Academy.
Breakfast will be available for pickup from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Transportation will be contacting the families of bus riders to coordinate delivery of meals which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday. More details about distribution of meals via buses will be published Tuesday.
Free food offerings sites will begin Tuesday, March 17 at five schools:
- H. E. Corley Elementary School, 1500 Chadford Road, Irmo
- Harbison West Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive, Irmo
- Seven Oaks Elementary School, 2800 Ashland Road, Columbia
- Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia
- Dutch Fork High School, 1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo
- Food offerings will also be provided at two apartment sites in the district: Irmo Village Apartments and River Oaks Apartments
Meal service will be 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, tomorrow (March 17) through the reopening of schools. Items will be individually packaged, to-go food offerings with dietary information on the packaging. The service is only available for children ages 4-18, and children must be present to receive meals. Current feeding sites have been approved by state officials, and additional feeding sites may be added. Additionally, weekend Snack Packs will be delivered to students already receiving these food supply offerings.
Students can pick-up breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites:
- Bethune Elementary School
- Blaney Elementary School
- Camden High School
- North Central Middle School
Students can get breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students must be present at the time of pick-up as no food can be consumed on-site. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed in the bus pick-up area at each school.
Students can get breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bus drivers will begin delivering meals along bus routes throughout the district at 10:30 a.m. and will make regular stops, enabling students to pick up bagged lunches from the bus.
Meals may be picked up by students 18 and younger at any school location.
- Students may pick-up meals from each school’s cafeteria beginning at 9 a.m.
- Starting at 9 a.m., buses will travel normal routes and stop to deliver meals at each stop for students waiting there.
Pick-up meals will be available beginning Tuesday, March 17 at Summerton Early Childhood Center and Scott’s Branch High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, lunch and breakfast can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Manning Elementary School at the cafeteria entrance at the rear of the school. These grab-and-go bag meals will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning.
Meal distribution will begin on Wednesday, March 18. A detailed schedule and additional information will be released Tuesday.
Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of every school. Breakfasts will be distributed from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No information yet shared. Please note students who attend school in this district can go to meal pick-up spots in other districts.
Tuesday, March 16 through March 31, nutritionally-balanced meals can be picked up at the following locations for all children 18 years old and younger:
- Ashland Stokes Bridge, 3018 Una Road -- 7 to 8 a.m.
- Ashwood fire Station (Station 3), 4396 Sumter Highway -- 7 to 8 a.m.
- Black River (Station 7), 1417 Darlington Highway -- 8:20 to 9:20 a.m.
- Calvary Church Fire Station, 20 Shearer Road -- 8:20 to 9:20 a.m.
- Dennis Elementary School, 321 Roland Street -- 7 to 8 a.m.
- Lynchburg (Station 2), 515 S.C. Highway 341 -- 7 to 8 a.m.
- Red Hill (Station 5), 763 McCaskill Road -- 8:20 to 9:20 a.m.
- Springhill (Station 10), 4082 Rembert Church Road -- 7 to 8 a.m.
- Turkey Creek (Station 6), 2384 Hubb Kelly Road -- 8:20 to 9:20 a.m.
- Una Alcott (Station 8), 2346 Highway 15 North -- 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
No information yet shared. Please note students who attend school in this district can go to meal pick-up spots in other districts.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, meals will be available any every school. Distribution times will be shared Tuesday.
For more information, visit each school district’s website.
