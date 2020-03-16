Lexington Medical Center limiting visitation amidst coronavirus outbreak

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced there will be changes to the hospital’s entrance and visitation policies.
These changes are in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the Palmetto State.
The hospital is strongly encouraging everyone to avoid visiting the facility unless they have a personal health care need.
The new entrance policy is as follows:
- The Emergency Department entrance will remain open 24 hours per day, every day.
- The South Tower entrance will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday – Friday only.
- The Main Entrance is open from 5:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week. After 8:00 p.m., access will be evaluated as needed.
- The Central Tower Entrance will be open only for patients of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, Radiation Medicine and patients of the Infusion Center from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
As the situation evolves, further restrictions may be implemented.
Patients and visitors will be screened by hospital staff before entering any facility and may be asked to leave based on their screening results.
The new visitation policy is as follows:
- One person will be allowed to visit with his/her inpatient at any given time. Groups of visitors must wait outside the hospital and take turns visiting their family member or loved one.
- Patients who have a scheduled procedure or surgery of any type may have one person accompany them to the procedure.
- Those who need to visit a Lexington Medical Center facility for other needs, such copies of medical records, job interviews, help with insurance, etc., will be expected to do so without friends or family accompanying them.
- Vendor access will be significantly limited. Vendors delivering supplies and equipment should contact their service area and make arrangements to have supplies picked up outside the facility.
- Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted for visitation.
- While we will honor exceptions for critical patients, all clergy members should use the telephone or electronic devices to communicate with parishioners.
