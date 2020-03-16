Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. soldiers returning from Afghanistan have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Saturday, 300 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment. This is one of the first large size groups of military personnel returning home since the start of the pandemic. Paratroopers will immediately begin a 14-day quarantine on base or at home. Soldiers who live in barracks on Fort Bragg will be quarantined in a designated location on base. The U.S. Army said the quarantine is being done out of an abundance of caution. As of Saturday, no one in the unit or on Fort Bragg has tested positive for the virus.