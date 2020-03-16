First Alert Forecast: Cool and Damp Today...Much Warmer By Wednesday

Cool Start To The Week, However Warmer Temps On The Way
A cold front has moved south of the Midlands and High pressure to the North will set up the Wedge today, this is when we receive cool Northeast winds and low clouds. Not much in the way of rain today, only scattered showers at best. A better chance of rain overnight through Mid-morning tomorrow as a quick system will move into the state.
The Wedge is gone by late Tuesday and we’ll start to warm up into the 70s and 80s the rest of the work week.
Weather Highlights:
- Clouds and cool temperatures today with a few showers
- Scattered showers for Tuesday, with a little warmer conditions
- Much warmer by Wednesday and Thursday as we’ll see Highs in the 70s to 80s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few light showers are possible. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low Near 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 60%
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 30%
