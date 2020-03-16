FIRST ALERT; Cooler Today, Warmer Tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are starting to miss the warm temperatures, just wait a few hours. The temperatures are expected to rebound to the low 80 by the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Monday has proven to be cooler and drier with a wind from the northeast
-Tuesday we are expected showers to get the day started
_Tuesday the showers are expected to taper off by early afternoon
-A lower rain chance is expected Wednesday
-Rain chances will continue as several systems begin to move out of the Gulf of Mexico.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Tuesday: Showers Around for the start of the day (50%) with highs in the upper 60s
Wednesday : A Few Showers, Warmer (40%) with highs in the low 70s
Thursday: Partly Cloudy, Much Warmer (20%) with highs in the low 80s
Friday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 80s
