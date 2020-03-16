Columbia man arrested for setting fire to Lexington business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a business on Charleston Highway.
Christopher Dwayne Tillman, 26, has been charged with arson, burglary, and ill-treatment of animals.
“After reviewing security cam video from the early morning hours of Feb. 28, detectives determined Tillman unlawfully entered the office of a business in the 2200 block of Charleston Highway,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “Evidence shows Tillman using an incendiary device to cause a fire, which resulted in a total loss for the business.”
Officials say Tillman was fired from the business a week before the fire.
“The ill-treatment of animal charge stems from the death of the family dog detectives confirmed was trapped in the office as the fire destroyed the building,” Sheriff Koon said.
Tillman later cashed a business check for $3,800 he wrote to himself out of a checkbook damaged in the fire.
Tillman was arrested and released from the Lexington County Detention Center on his own recognizance.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.