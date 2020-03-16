City of Columbia modifies services amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to protect citizens and reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19, the City of Columbia has changed certain services.
Starting on March 17, access to public buildings will be restricted and payment centers will be closed until further notice. Anyone who needs to make a payment may do so by phone, online, by mail, or using the drop box located at 1136 Washington Street. Those who need help with permits, licensing or payment assistance will also be served online or by phone.
The City of Columbia has also closed all city community centers. That includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and restroom facilities. Trips and activities for senior citizens have also been postponed.
Business license renewals may also be mailed in. Once the renewal is received, the staff will create a bill that will be mailed to the owner. Deadlines for business license renewals will be extended.
The City of Columbia has also suspended terminations for water and sewer services for non-payment. Residents who need to request for restoration of water services should call 803-545-3300 or visit the City of Columbia website for more information.
Anyone who is holding an event permitted by the city is encouraged to postpone or cancel the event until further notice.
City council meetings along with other public meetings will be hosted on the internet and can be seen using the City of Columbia’s website.
Columbia Police, Fire, and other emergency personnel will continue operations but have also modified how their services will be rendered.
