City of Columbia closes all parks and fields, cancels all after school programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has stopped its after school programs and closed all parks until further notice due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The city announced the changes Sunday, on the same day Gov. Henry McMaster closed all schools across the state.
During a news conference Sunday afternoon, McMaster discouraged public gatherings of more than 100 people. Later, the CDC issued guidelines suggesting all events with more than 50 people be canceled.
All parks are closed and all after school programs are canceled until further notice.
The park closures include all playground equipment, tennis courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, the city said.
Also, all athletic fields are closed and sport leagues that use those fields are postponed, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department said.
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.
