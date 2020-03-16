City of Columbia cancels all after school programs, closes all parks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has stopped its after school programs and closed all parks until further notice due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The city announced the changes Sunday, on the same day Gov. Henry McMaster closed all schools across the state.
During a news conference Sunday afternoon, McMaster discouraged public gatherings of more than 100 people. Later, the CDC issued guidelines suggesting all events with more than 50 people be canceled.
All parks and all after school programs are canceled.
The city did not say when they might reopen.
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.
