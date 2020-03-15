Spectrum to offer students free internet amid COVID-19 pandemic

Spectrum will offer free internet for two months to students impacted by the coronavirus. (Source: Spectrum)
March 15, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 1:42 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi internet access to students impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.

Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, announced Friday that beginning March 16, it will make its services available for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have internet through the company.

Charter said it would partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of its tools to help students learn remotely.

It also said it would open its WiFi hotspots for public use. The company has 29 million customers in 41 states.

To enroll in the program, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

