S.C. governor to update public on coronavirus response Sunday at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Sunday afternoon with the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The governor will be joined by public health officials at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
He will speak at 4 p.m.
Saturday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced six new cases of coronavirus in the state -- including the first case in Lexington County.
Sunday, a hospital in Horry County confirmed a case there, bringing the state total to 20 cases.
This story will be updated with news from the press conference.
