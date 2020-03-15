Richland Library closes all locations beginning March 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library has closed all of its locations beginning Monday, March 16.
The decision was made to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the library said in a press release.
No date for the reopening of library locations was shared.
People who have items checked out will not incur fees during the closure.
Richland Library patrons can still use the following services:
- eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive & CloudLibrary
- eMagazines with RB Digital and Flipster
- Music with Freegal
- Movies & TV Shows with hoopla or Kanopy
- Homework Help via Tutor.com
- Animated Books, eAudiobooks, and Activities for kids via TumbleBook Library
