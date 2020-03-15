Richland, Kershaw school districts provide free meals to students during school closures

By Laurel Mallory | March 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 6:59 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School districts in the Palmetto State will be providing free meals to students during school closures.

The school closures were announced Sunday afternoon by Governor McMaster in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Richland One

Students will be available for pick-up breakfast from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Carver-Lyon Elementary School
  • Rosewood Elementary School
  • Webber Elementary School
  • Southeast Middle School
  • St. Andrews Middle School
  • Eau Claire High School
  • Lower Richland High School
  • A.C. Flora High School

Richland Two

Students will be available for pick-up breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. p.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites. In the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on-site.:

  • Bridge Creek Elementary
  • Dent Middle School
  • Joseph Keels Elementary
  • Killian Elementary School
  • Longleaf Middle School
  • North Springs Elementary School
  • Polo Road Elementary School
  • Rice Creek Elementary School

Kershaw County

Students will be available for pick-up breakfast from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. p.m. until 1 p.m. at the following sites.

  • Bethune Elementary School
  • Blaney Elementary School
  • Camden High School
  • North Central Middle School

Information for other school districts will be available soon. Check back for updates.

