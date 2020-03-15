S.C. governor to announce statewide school closures at coronavirus briefing at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Sunday afternoon with the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The governor will announce that all schools across the state will close through the end of March, McMaster’s office confirmed.
McMaster will be joined by public health officials for the announcement, which will be at 4 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
WIS will stream the update live right here, on air, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.
In a report about statewide school closures -- the Associated Press said McMaster will give school districts the option to have school Monday to prepare for online instruction -- if those districts are in counties without a known case of coronavirus.
This comes just days after the governor ordered all schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties to close, citing community spread of coronavirus.
Saturday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced six new cases of coronavirus in the state -- including the first case in Lexington County.
Sunday, a hospital in Horry County confirmed a case there, bringing the state total to 20 cases.
This story will be updated with news from the press conference.
