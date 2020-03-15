Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-77 identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for community assistance to locate a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit and run.
The crash happened on Interstate 77 on Sunday, March 15 around 6:04 a.m., near Exit 9 A/B.
SCHP says a red vehicle was going north on I-77 when the drive hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The pedestrian, Clyde H. Thompson Jr., 45, of Columbia, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time, however, it should have damage to the front end.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash or about the vehicle of interest should contact SCHP at 803-896-962 or 1-800768-1504, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
