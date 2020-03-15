Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes due to COVID-19 concerns
Another Grand Strand attracting is acting in an abundance of caution in the face of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 12:01 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand attraction is acting in an abundance of caution in the face of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The iconic Myrtle Beach Skywheel announced in a post Sunday it is suspending operations to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“With the influx of season and visitors we are receiving on a day to day basis, we have made the decision that we will be closing starting today for the next 48-hours,” the group posted to Facebook.

The entirety of the statement can be read below:

Just like everyone else, we have been monitoring and closely tracking all developments related to the coronavirus...

Posted by SkyWheel Myrtle Beach on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.