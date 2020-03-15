Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes due to COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand attraction is acting in an abundance of caution in the face of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
The iconic Myrtle Beach Skywheel announced in a post Sunday it is suspending operations to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“With the influx of season and visitors we are receiving on a day to day basis, we have made the decision that we will be closing starting today for the next 48-hours,” the group posted to Facebook.
The entirety of the statement can be read below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.