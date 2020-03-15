Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit and run on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for community assistance to locate a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit and run.
The incident occurred on March 15th around 6:04 a.m.
SCHP says a red vehicle was traveling northbound on I-77 when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision.
The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time, however, it should damage to the front end.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-962 or 1-800768-1504, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
