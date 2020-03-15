Gov. McMaster requests all utilities in SC not suspend, disconnect utilities for nonpayment

We know the economic impact from this pandemic will be felt nationwide, and members of Berkeley Electric Cooperative may experience financial hardships. Therefore, until further notice, we will not disconnect meters for non-payment. If you are having trouble paying your bill as a result of the coronavirus, please contact your Berkeley Electric district office to make payment arrangements. Awendaw: 843-884-7525 / Goose Creek: 843-553-5020 / Johns Island: 843-559-2458 / Moncks Corner: 843-761-8200 / Pre-paid accounts will continue to bill as normal. If you are enrolled in pre-paid billing and need assistance, please contact your district office.