FIRST ALERT: A Chance of Rain will Continue into Next Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Headlines
-Showers are possible today with a stationary front to the south
-Daytime highs will remain mild in the 60s.
-Cooler weather will arrive Monday with highs in the upper 50s.
-St. Partick’s Day will feature a chance of rain and spotty showers.
The forecast will remain unsettled for the next several days as a series of systems come out of the Gulf of Mexico. Spring will arrive on Thursday with a daytime high in the 70s, and a few showers.
