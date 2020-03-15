FIRST ALERT: A Chance of Rain will Continue into Next Week

By Von Gaskin | March 15, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 8:29 AM

-Showers are possible today with a stationary front to the south

-Daytime highs will remain mild in the 60s.

-Cooler weather will arrive Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

-St. Partick’s Day will feature a chance of rain and spotty showers.

The forecast will remain unsettled for the next several days as a series of systems come out of the Gulf of Mexico. Spring will arrive on Thursday with a daytime high in the 70s, and a few showers.

