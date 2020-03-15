DHEC: 9 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed; schools closed statewide

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC is investigating 9 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
That brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 28. To date, 263 tests have been performed.
Greenville County has one case, Anderson County has two cases, Horry County has three cases, and Kershaw County has three new cases.
One of the Kershaw County cases is an employee at a childcare facility. Officials say that person was not ill while working. They do not think children and other staff members at risk of exposure.
The governor also announced that all schools across the state will be closed through the end of March. This includes pre-k through grade 12, universities, colleges, and technical colleges.
Teachers are allowed to go back into their classrooms to gather supplies, however, they need to contact their superintendent for more details. Teachers will also receive pay throughout the closure.
Additionally, he asked that public gatherings indoor and outdoor be limited to 100 people or less. That, however, does not include state or government gatherings or businesses.
Elections have been postponed and rescheduled until after May 1st.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
MUSC has launched an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19. Prisma Health also offers a variety of health care services through their virtual visit portal.
