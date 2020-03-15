CPD searching three people in connection with hit and run on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for public assistance to help identify three individuals in connection with a hit and run incident.
CPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harden Street at 2:00 a.m. They found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot with serious injuries.
Officers rendered aid to the man by using a department-issued medical kit before EMS arrived. The victim is in serious but stable condition at an area hospital.
According to reports, the victim was seen arguing with several people in the parking lot. At least one of the people hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Moments later, the people associated with the group intentionally ran over the victim with a vehicle described as an SUV or van before leaving the scene.
Investigators with CPD’s Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit and Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crime.
Officers believe the men pictured below have valuable information regarding the case and need to identify and speak with them.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.