We took some of your coronavirus questions to doctor, this is what she said

ANSWER: I wish I knew why people were hoarding toilet paper. I think what it comes down to is just pure anxiety. Someone to some degree freaks out, buys up all the toilet paper, someone sees them doing that at the store, and then it just rolls and rolls and everyone keeps doing it. No pun intended. People are also hoarding other things such as hand sanitizer and face masks. And as a physician, I would really ask that people not do that because the end result of that is that then physicians can’t access hand sanitizers and face masks and we really need those things to keep everyone safe.