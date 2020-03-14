We took some of your coronavirus questions to doctor, this is what she said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the coronavirus spreads across South Carolina, so do the questions and misinformation. So, we took some of your questions to Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a pediatrician with Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic and Prisma Health.
The following quotes are edited for clarity and brevity.
QUESTION: If this virus is not affecting young people, in particular children, why are we going to close the schools? - Courtney Godwin, high school teacher
ANSWER: A lot of time, you want to close the school because the children can be the vector for the virus. In other words, the children pass the virus between themselves at school. They may not get very sick, but then they bring that virus home and they pass it on to Mom, or in this scenario, more importantly, Grandma and Grandpa and they might get much more sick.
QUESTION: The flu kills so many people in a year, why is this a bigger deal than the flu? - Trish Brouwer
ANSWER: There are several reasons that this a bigger deal than the flu. The flu absolutely is a very important disease, but we have a vaccine for the flu. And that helps us to decrease it’s spread and makes it very important that everyone who is eligible for a flu vaccine, which would be everyone above six months of age should get a flu vaccine. And, we know more about the flu. We know more about how that virus acts, how it tends to spread when it peaks, and when it tends to settle down.
QUESTION: Why are people hoarding toilet paper? - Trish Brouwer
ANSWER: I wish I knew why people were hoarding toilet paper. I think what it comes down to is just pure anxiety. Someone to some degree freaks out, buys up all the toilet paper, someone sees them doing that at the store, and then it just rolls and rolls and everyone keeps doing it. No pun intended. People are also hoarding other things such as hand sanitizer and face masks. And as a physician, I would really ask that people not do that because the end result of that is that then physicians can’t access hand sanitizers and face masks and we really need those things to keep everyone safe.
QUESTION: Once you’re infected or acquire the virus, how long is it until you show symptoms? - Marcia Alleyne, health care worker
ANSWER: I don’t know that we have a set number of days on that, but I will tell you that they are telling folks to be cautious for 14 days.
QUESTION: How long are you contagious - Marcia Alleyne, health care worker
ANSWER: That I’m not 100% sure we know either. There are studies being done looking at shedding of the virus, and it looks that it can go on for quite a while. What I’ve been seeing as a recommendation is folks should not be out and exposed until they are symptom-free for 72 hours or fever free for up to 72 hours. But, I really think that is a very fluid issue.
QUESTION: Once you get the virus, can you get it again? - Marcia Alleyne, health care worker
ANSWER: It looks as though you do develop some immunity with this virus, but because this is a novel virus, we haven’t seen it before, the only way we are going to answer this question is overtime going forward
Lastly, Dr. Greenhouse had some final thoughts for all Midlands families: wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and make sure all hand sanitizer is at least 60 percent alcohol.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.