UofSC temporarily closes residence halls due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at the Unversity of South Carolina are temporarily closing residence halls due to coronavirus concerns.
According to the university website, students will not be allowed in the residence halls “unless they demonstrate extenuating circumstances.”
Residence halls will be closed until at least noon on April 5, the website said. However, students who have registered with University Housing and Greek Ville will be allowed to return to their rooms between March 14 and March 17 to get essential belongings.
Any students who don’t have options available are urged to fill out an “Extenuating Circumstances Exception Form” for temporary housing. That form should be submitted now later than 5 p.m. on March 16.
