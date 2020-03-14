2020 Philharmonic Concert closed to public due to health concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic has announced it will be closing their upcoming concert, Phenoms & Schumann, to the public.
The decision is based on the rapidly changing public health situation.
The concert will be performed in full on the stage at the Koger Center and live-streamed this at 7:30 p.m. this evening. It will be rebroadcast at a later date on South Carolina Public Radio.
The board of directors and staff hope that patrons will support this decision and will consider donating their tickets to help support the cost of this alternative concert broadcast.
A link to the live stream will be available at https://www.scphilharmonic.com/.
