McCormick correctional officer charged with sharing sexually explicit photographs with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services has announced the arrest of a correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution.
Breanna Alexandria Rouse, 23, has been charged with providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.
Officials say that between the dates of January 6th and March 12th Rouse shared sexually explicit photographs that exposed her genitals with an inmate via a cell phone.
Officials say Rouse will be fired. It is unknown if the inmate will face any charges at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.