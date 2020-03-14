LATEST: Canceled, postponed events in Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, other Upstate areas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Coronavirus concerns are causing some organizers to cancel or postpone community events.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
Peace Center:
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Dan+Shay: New date will be Thursday, September 10.
- Zach Brown Band
- Adam Sandler
Theme parks:
Other:
- City of Greenville emergency information
- Greenville Zoo temporarily closed
- Merle Fest 2020 canceled
- Cooper River Bridge Run rescheduled
- Upstate Heart Ball holds virtual auction instead of planned event
- Upstate South Carolina National College Fair
- Little League International implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6.
- Greenville St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
- Darlington Raceway has announced that due to the public health threat of COVID-19, the track will postpone the March 13-14 scheduled Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show presented by Raldex. A new date for the festival will be announced at a later time.
- USTA has decided to suspend all USTA-sanctioned events through April 20.
- The Mobile Meals Land Cruise
- Coaches 4 Character at Bob Jones University
- The Canadian Brass concert at Bob Jones
- The Living Gallery at Bob Jones
- Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands: Women of Distinction: Midlands
- Miracle Hill Ministries has canceled its annual fundraising banquet scheduled for March 17 at the Greenville Convention Center
- Concerts and public activities of the Hendersonville Symphony have been canceled until further notice
- CHOP! Cancer, originally scheduled for Friday, March 20, is postponed.
- The Board of Directors of Children's Advocacy Center of Spartanburg, Cherokee, & Union has voted to postpone its March 21 Healing Through Art fundraising event
