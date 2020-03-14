Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR also postponed next week's race near Miami and IndyCar suspended the season through the end of April. The decision came less than 24 hours after both series said they would run this weekend without fans. The plan had been to restrict access to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel. There are no major sports scheduled anywhere in North America.