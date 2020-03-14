Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR also postponed next week's race near Miami and IndyCar suspended the season through the end of April. The decision came less than 24 hours after both series said they would run this weekend without fans. The plan had been to restrict access to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel. There are no major sports scheduled anywhere in North America.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — UNC Wilmington has hired North Carolina State assistant coach Takayo Siddle as its basketball coach. The school announced the hiring Friday. Siddle replaces C.B. McGrath, who was fired in January after compiling a 26-58 record midway through his third season. Assistant Rob Burke served as interim coach after McGrath’s ouster. Siddle returns to a program where he spent three years as an assistant to Kevin Keatts. That included him serving as interim coach for the program when Keatts left to take over at N.C. State in March 2017. The 33-year-old Siddle also worked four years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Gardner-Webb.