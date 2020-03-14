Georgetown murder suspects captured after more than a month on the run, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department announced the arrest of two murder suspects on Friday
A massive manhunt has been underway for Javon hair and Dyshan Frasier for more than a month after police said the two were behind a shooting that killed Herman McCray on Feb. 5 along North Merriman Road.
The U.S. Marshals and State Law Enforcement Division developed a lead that led them to a home in Kershaw County where the two were taken into custody. Authorities said they found the suspects in possession of drugs and guns.
Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites thanked the public and law enforcement for their assistance that led to the arrest of Hair and Frasier.
“We have spent a tremendous amount of resources to bring these two to justice. No stone was left unturned. It was truly a community effort. We will not tolerate these senseless acts of violence in the City of Georgetown,” Waites said in a Facebook post.
Police said the two will be brought back to Georgetown to face the murder charges.
