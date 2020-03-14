DHEC, Gov. McMaster announce hospitals can recommend who needs to be tested for coronavirus without prior approval

One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said that his mother thought she had the flu and went into the doctor, but she tested negative. Her doctor then told her that he thought she might have the coronavirus because she passed DHEC’s guidelines, but the doctor said he couldn’t give her a test for coronavirus. DHEC and Gov. McMaster have said there is no shortage of tests, but there are still strict standards in place by DHEC for being considered a high-risk patient that DHEC would recommend getting tested for the coronavirus.