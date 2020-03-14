DHEC, Gov. McMaster announce hospitals can recommend who needs to be tested for coronavirus without prior approval

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon for South Carolina amid the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
DHEC officials said that 123 have now been tested for the coronavirus in South Carolina. Of those, 13 have tested positive with 110 testing negative. Officials said previously they have the ability to test up to 100 people a day. Gov. McMaster said that DHEC still has over 1,000 unused test kits available to use.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said that DHEC’s system for testing has changed. Doctors no longer need to get approval from DHEC.
DHEC officials say that 87 people as of yesterday have been tested for the coronavirus in South Carolina.
“Although we are not currently seeing widespread transmission in South Carolina, we expect to see more cases,” Dr. Linda Bell said. “We’ll continue to monitor CDC guidance and recommendations.”
We’ve been hearing from many in the community who have been calling and writing in saying that they are having difficulty getting tested if they are worried they might have the coronavirus.
One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said that his mother thought she had the flu and went into the doctor, but she tested negative. Her doctor then told her that he thought she might have the coronavirus because she passed DHEC’s guidelines, but the doctor said he couldn’t give her a test for coronavirus. DHEC and Gov. McMaster have said there is no shortage of tests, but there are still strict standards in place by DHEC for being considered a high-risk patient that DHEC would recommend getting tested for the coronavirus.
Officials with DHEC have advised health care professionals that they should screen a person for being at-risk for the coronavirus. A test may be considered if that person has a fever or respiratory symptoms and that their symptoms can’t be diagnosed as anything else, if they have traveled to hot spot areas for the coronavirus across the world recently, or the patient knows they have come into contact with a person that has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The testing is now more widely available through reference labs. Previously, DHEC was required to have all individuals meet the CDC criteria and approve testing through our DHEC lab, but we will no longer have to approve testing. We will leave it up to the discretion of individual healthcare providers to make a recommendation of who should be tested,” Dr. Bell said.
The anonymous man said his mother is asthmatic and is on blood pressure medication. She recently traveled to Florida. She tested negative for the flu, so her doctor referred her to DHEC, saying he didn’t have any coronavirus test.
The woman’s son called DHEC and said they told him his mother is on a waiting list for the test. He said they also referred him to the MUSC online screening. He was frustrated and confused. So, he called the governor’s office. He said they referred him to DHEC.
DHEC officials said that they don’t have a waiting list and they don’t deal directly with patients. They also said this person’s doctor needs to be in touch with them to get a test.
MUSC Doctor Ed O’Brien says the hospital is working as quickly as possible to have widespread testing capabilities.
“The only thing that is slowing us down now is we don’t have a lot of test kits for the state in general. We are working with DHEC currently on testing and we expect to have our own testing which has a much higher volume in the next 10 or so days,” Dr. Ed O’Brien said.
President Trump announced that the federal government would be partnering with the private sector to increase wide-spread testing capabilities during a press conference on Friday.
“I think you are going to see the standards of testing change somewhat as the virus becomes more prevalent in different areas,” Dr. O’Brien said.
