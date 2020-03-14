Aiken County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Columbia Hwy. North

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit on the 1500 block of Columbia Hwy. North.
The pedestrian, 34-year-old Chanel Sherman, was walking in the middle of the road when a Ford F150 hit her. Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.
Highway Patrol is investigating. Toxicology analysis is pending.
