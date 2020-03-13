Theme parks announce closures due to coronavirus

(WYFF) - Six Flags over Georgia has suspended operations and Carowinds will postpone its opening. Both parks indicated the measures were being taken as a precaution to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Richard Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., issued the following statement:
"Carowinds will postpone its park opening this season until Friday, April 3. We continue to follow guidance from local and state officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates, and community.
"Carowinds Camp Wilderness and Springhill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds will remain open. We will work with our guests who have prepaid tickets or booked rooms during the time period of our park closure. Refunds or re-bookings may be requested at guestservices@carowinds.com.
"Our guests and associates are considered family. We have their well-being at the forefront of our decision-making. We are committed to responding to questions and requests over the days and weeks ahead and appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as we manage through this ongoing situation."
Six Flags over Georgia issued the following press release:
"Following guidance provided by the Office of Governor Kemp, the CDC, and Georgia Health officials, Six Flags Over Georgia has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.
“For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, please visit https://sixflags.com/overgeorgia/coronavirus”
