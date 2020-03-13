Theme parks announce closures due to coronavirus

"Following guidance provided by the Office of Governor Kemp, the CDC, and Georgia Health officials, Six Flags Over Georgia has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.