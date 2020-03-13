SEC extends suspension for athletic events into April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Southeastern Conference has now extended the suspension for competition due to coronavirus concerns.
The suspension, according to league officials, will now last until April 15. It now includes team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings. The suspension initially announced was set to end on March 30.
“SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed,” the league said in a statement on Friday.
The SEC has ordered all team meetings to end no later than 5 p.m. on March 16.
The extension of this suspension now postpones South Carolina spring football practice. Team officials announced Thursday that there would be no practice during the week of March 15-21.
South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.