S.C. health officials say patients need to be screened for other respiratory illnesses before testing for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are now 12 cases of the coronavirus in the Palmetto State.
The CDC has confirmed 6 of those cases and 6 other cases are awaiting confirmation. A total of 87 people in South Carolina have been tested for COVID-19 also known as the novel coronavirus, according to DHEC.
On Thursday morning, health officials gave members of the DHEC State Board an update on the state agency’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said they currently have two test kits in their public lab. Each kit contains 1,000 tests. Right now, they can test up to 2,000 specimens at the public lab. Dr. Bell said it takes up to 24 hours to get results from those tests. She also said there is testing being done at two other private labs in the state.
According to Dr. Bell, before someone is tested for the coronavirus, hospitals have to screen patients for the symptoms. They also ask about travel history and if they had any exposure to someone with the coronavirus. She said they want to make sure they can rule out any other respiratory illness before they give a test.
"In communities where there is more widespread transmission, it’s more appropriate to test more people rather than an area where there is not ongoing transmission," Dr. Bell said.
DHEC recommends that people wash their hands, cover their coughs, and stay home from school, work, or other public gatherings if you feel sick.
“We want people to remember they can’t take care of others unless first they take care of themselves,” Dr. Bell said.
According to DHEC, at this time due to the current status of COVID-19 in South Carolina, the cancellation of schools and events is not needed at this time. They said they are constantly monitoring epidemiological data and following CDC for strategies to slow the spread of disease in our communities.
Anyone with concerns about their health or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.