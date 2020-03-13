S.C. governor to declare state of emergency; orders Kershaw, Lancaster county schools to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster had announced he will declare a state of emergency for South Carolina amid the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The governor also said he will order all schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where the virus is spreading from person-to-person in the community.
Schools there will remain closed for 14 days, the governor announced.
McMaster will address the public live at 5 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
There are 12 cases of coronavirus in the state.
McMaster also ordered the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education to “provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.”
The governor said he will keep state government offices open during normal business hours.
As reported previously, visitation at state and local correctional facilities is suspended.
The governor also said DHEC “shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations.”
With the state of emergency declaration, price gouging laws will go into effect and a State Emergency Management Plan will be activated.
President Donald Trump is also expected to announce a national state of emergency on Friday. He will address the nation at 3 p.m. WIS will carry that on all platforms, as well.
