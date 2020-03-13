RCSD: Teenager attacks school staffers and deputy, threatened to ‘shoot up’ staffer’s home

Officials said the teenager, who was not identified because of her age, was involved in a fight on March 12 just before 8 a.m. in front of the school. School staffers were trying to break up the fight between the girl and another student. As the staffers and a Richland County deputy tried to separate the students, the 15-year-old kicked a staffer and the deputy and threatened to attack the staffer she kicked. Officials said the girl also threatened to come and “shoot up” the staffer’s house.